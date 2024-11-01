Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $26.02. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 6,772,435 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,632. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

