WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.88, but opened at $34.00. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 3,267,090 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 273,431 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 81.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 210,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

