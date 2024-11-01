Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Decreases By 10.3%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 1,210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 493.5 days.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUF opened at C$24.84 on Friday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.14.
Fanuc Company Profile
