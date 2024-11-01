Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Decreases By 10.3%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 1,210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 493.5 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUF opened at C$24.84 on Friday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.14.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

