The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

GUT stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.