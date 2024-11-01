Q3 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Increased by Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORE. CIBC raised their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$79.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.73 million.

Insider Activity

In other Orezone Gold news, insider Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. purchased 717,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,755.34.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

