Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Janover at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Janover Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:JNVR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Janover has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

About Janover

Janover ( NASDAQ:JNVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janover had a negative return on equity of 86.05% and a negative net margin of 253.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

