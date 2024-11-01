Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,610 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

