L3Harris Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the average volume of 857 call options.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

