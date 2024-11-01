Insider Selling: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells 17,450 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £37,517.50 ($48,654.52).
Solid State Stock Up 4.5 %
SOLI stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.98) on Friday. Solid State plc has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of £130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,235.65.
Solid State Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid State
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.