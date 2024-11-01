Insider Selling: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells 17,450 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £37,517.50 ($48,654.52).

Solid State Stock Up 4.5 %

SOLI stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.98) on Friday. Solid State plc has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of £130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,235.65.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

