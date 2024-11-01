Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.29.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$852.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Insiders have sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

