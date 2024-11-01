Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $273.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $195.70 and a 1 year high of $279.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

