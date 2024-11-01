ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF opened at $1.19 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
About ATEX Resources
