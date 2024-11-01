ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF opened at $1.19 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

About ATEX Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.