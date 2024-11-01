National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$280.00 to C$294.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$282.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$267.90.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$265.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$258.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$241.83. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$193.12 and a 52 week high of C$271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

