Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$46.72 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$38.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.64.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. 70.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.