Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.28.
Read Our Latest Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.