Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.28.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$75.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.92. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.07 and a 52-week high of C$82.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

