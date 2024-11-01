iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$79.39 and a twelve month high of C$119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.51.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

