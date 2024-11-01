Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.64.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$26.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. Company insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

