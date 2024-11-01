Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.100-4.600 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Stock Down 0.8 %

KOP stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $697.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

