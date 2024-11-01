Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$66.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.96 million.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.