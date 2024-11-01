NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NRG opened at $90.40 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

