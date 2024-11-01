BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.19. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.26 and a 52 week high of C$20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 1.31.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

