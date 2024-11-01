TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Desjardins

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a C$15.50 price objective by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 120,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

