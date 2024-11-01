Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 356.76%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

