TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA stock opened at C$14.56 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 120,217 shares of company stock worth $1,397,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

