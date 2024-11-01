GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Friday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.12 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMG stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -230.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -880.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCM Grosvenor

In other GCM Grosvenor news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,604.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

