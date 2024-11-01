PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
