PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

TSE:PSK opened at C$27.86 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.07.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

