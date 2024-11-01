Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.58.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$17.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.