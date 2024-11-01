Financial Contrast: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -288.59% -62.61% -42.31% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $67.03 million 3.56 -$153.22 million ($2.10) -1.38 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.43 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.51

This table compares Editas Medicine and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 6 5 0 2.45 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $9.91, suggesting a potential upside of 241.69%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

