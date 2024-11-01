Financial Contrast: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) and Its Peers

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.66 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $555.98 million $6.13 million -106.33

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oruka Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 862 808 1351 23 2.18

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,887.50% -40.52% -25.94%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

