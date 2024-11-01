Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $86.86

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

