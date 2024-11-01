MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $21.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

