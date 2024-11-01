Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $5.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

