Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $270.70

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $988,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 61,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $244.75 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $269.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

