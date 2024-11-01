Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $144.60

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 22.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

