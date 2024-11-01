Head to Head Contrast: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group -0.13% -0.17% -0.13% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Hywin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $10.74 million 1.10 $450,000.00 ($0.03) -668.11 Hywin $1.85 billion 0.03 $18.71 million $0.96 1.81

Risk and Volatility

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hywin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hywin has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BKF Capital Group and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hywin beats BKF Capital Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hywin

(Get Free Report)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond funds comprising government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance, including personal accident insurance products. Further, it manages and distributes various private funds to professional investors; offers discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; rents and manages properties; and provides residential property investment services, including client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Additionally, the company provides healthcare solutions, such as medical examinations, chronic disease management, immune system enhancement, and anti-aging solutions, as well as mild aesthetic medicines; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. Hywin Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.