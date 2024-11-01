Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $34.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $28,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,334 shares in the company, valued at $263,217.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

