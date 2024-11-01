Contrasting OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and OriginClear”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $61.78 million 0.54 $5.03 million $0.11 10.82 OriginClear $30,000.00 359.70 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.00% 15.05% 6.75% OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greystone Logistics and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

