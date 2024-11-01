Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$37.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Quebecor stock opened at C$34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.76 and a twelve month high of C$35.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

