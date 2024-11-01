Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $90.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %
FBIN stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Brands Innovations
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.