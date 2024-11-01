Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $90.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,501,000 after buying an additional 167,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,873,000 after acquiring an additional 189,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

