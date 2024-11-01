Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

