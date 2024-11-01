Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $342.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a $389.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Waters by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waters by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $322.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.75. Waters has a 52-week low of $234.04 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

