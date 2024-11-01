Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $66.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after buying an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19,876.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,823 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. Celestica’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

