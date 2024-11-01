FY2024 EPS Estimates for REGN Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $37.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $38.67. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,015.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.60 per share.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $838.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,039.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $772.84 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

