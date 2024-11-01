TSE:TF FY2024 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The firm has a market cap of C$629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.62. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.29.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.54 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

