FY2024 Earnings Estimate for PRCT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRCT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

PRCT stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,063.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,353 shares of company stock worth $40,196,366 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after buying an additional 109,694 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

