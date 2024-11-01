Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.73. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.62 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

