Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

BLMN stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

