Docebo (DCBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Docebo has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.30 million. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

