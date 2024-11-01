Head-To-Head Comparison: SES AI (NYSE:SES) versus Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Captivision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.18) -2.63 Captivision $17.39 million 4.71 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captivision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -17.25% -15.45% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SES AI and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 709.92%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Captivision.

Summary

SES AI beats Captivision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

