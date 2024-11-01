Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 253510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.
CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Read Our Latest Report on CSTL
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.13 million, a PE ratio of -247.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.