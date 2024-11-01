Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 253510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,694 shares of company stock worth $820,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.13 million, a PE ratio of -247.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

